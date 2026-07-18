Rahul Gandhi highlights students' concerns over exam paper leaks during 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'



"My daughter came home happy on May 3. I asked her about the exam. She was very happy, but when the news of the paper leak broke, she showed it to me on her mobile. I dismissed the report as false, but she insisted that the paper had indeed been leaked. I repeatedly told her not to worry, but she was upset with the NTA. What happened to my daughter, I wouldn't want that to happen to anyone else. Please raise this issue in Parliament so that no one else has to face this. I cannot go on living without my daughter," he told Rahul Gandhi.

The NEET-UG 2026 paper was conducted on May 3 and was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 over paper leak allegations. The re-exam was conducted on June 21.