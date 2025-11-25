Chessboxer who blends brains and brawn on her way to glory

Her journey began in Class V when she discovered chess. Representing her school at state-level competitions, Arundhathy quickly developed a reputation for her sharp mind and calm composure.

However, her life took an unexpected turn when her coach, Sandhanu Vijayan, introduced her to chessboxing, a hybrid sport that demands both mental agility and physical aggression.

“I started with a loss after just two months of practice,” she recalls. “Later, I picked up momentum, winning gold or silver regularly in Asian and national championships.”

Unlike any other sport, the main challenge in chessboxing lies not only in mastering chess and boxing, two games at opposite ends of the spectrum, but also in switching seamlessly between them.