Chess promoted racial harmony in medieval times, claims Cambridge University study

London: Chess, a so-called "game of kings", proved a great equaliser during the medieval era by celebrating intellectual prowess irrespective of race, a University of Cambridge study has claimed.

In 'Chess and Race in the Global Middle Ages', historian Dr Krisztina Ilko has collated international evidence to highlight how chess subverted racial stereotypes and structures.

She traces the game's roots, with the Arabic shatranj and Middle Persian chatrang deriving from a variant form of the Sanskrit word chaturanga or four-limbed.