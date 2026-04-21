R Vaishali eyes world title after Cyprus candidates win

Players may usually break down such a long gruelling event on a day-by-day basis and Vaishali, who featured in her second Candidates, said she adopted a similar strategy. "It's a long tournament," she said. "You just have to take one game at a time. I just tried to focus on that particular game. I had some tough games but I think I always came back thanks to the people who supported me. I found it tough to beat Zhu Jiner. I lost both the games to her. Both the games were interesting but tough ones."