Chennai's Museum Cafe to remain open for now

Located on the first floor of the Museum of Possibilities at the Lady Willingdon College campus, the cafe is a fully accessible space and a vocational training centre.

Since its inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin in June 2022, it has trained 16 persons with developmental and multiple disabilities in cooking, cafe operations, customer service and hospitality, of them at least 10 have gotten jobs in restaurants and a few others have started their own food businesses. Despite the Commissionerate’s assurances — a message also shared by DMK MP Kanimozhi on social media — sources said uncertainty lingers over how long the cafe would be allowed to function and if it would be permitted to do so in the same space, as only a short-term extension is currently being discussed.