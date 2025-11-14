Chennai’s Anupama clinches historic IBSF World Snooker Title in Doha

The 23-year-old held her nerve in a contest that swung dramatically frame after frame, defeating Hong Kong China’s three-time world champion Ng On Yee 51-74, 65-41, 10-71, 78-20, 68-60.

The title clash went down to the very last black. With the decider poised at 60-61, On Yee missed what appeared to be a regulation black — a shot she would bury nine times out of ten — leaving the door open for Anupama.

The Indian pounced on the opportunity, taking her time before confidently slotting the difficult black into the bottom left pocket to seal a landmark victory.

Anupama, who entered the final on the back of a 3-1 semifinal win over compatriot Keerthana Pandian, displayed remarkable grit throughout the best-of-five encounter. After dropping the opening frame, she hit back to level the scores.