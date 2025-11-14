Chennai’s Anupama clinches historic IBSF World Snooker Title in Doha

Anupama Ramachandran from Chennai has etched her name in Indian cue sports history on Thursday, becoming the first Indian woman to win the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) Championship after a nail-biting final in Doha, Qatar.
The 23-year-old held her nerve in a contest that swung dramatically frame after frame, defeating Hong Kong China’s three-time world champion Ng On Yee 51-74, 65-41, 10-71, 78-20, 68-60.
The title clash went down to the very last black. With the decider poised at 60-61, On Yee missed what appeared to be a regulation black — a shot she would bury nine times out of ten — leaving the door open for Anupama.
The Indian pounced on the opportunity, taking her time before confidently slotting the difficult black into the bottom left pocket to seal a landmark victory.
Anupama, who entered the final on the back of a 3-1 semifinal win over compatriot Keerthana Pandian, displayed remarkable grit throughout the best-of-five encounter. After dropping the opening frame, she hit back to level the scores.
Trailing 1-2, she produced a composed 29 break in the fourth frame to force a decider.
The final frame saw Anupama adopt an enterprising approach, though it occasionally left her vulnerable. She potted a spectacular long red to the top right pocket but followed it with three self-inflicted snookers. On Yee, however, failed to take full advantage, struggling with both potting and safety play.
Anupama capitalised whenever chances came her way and tightened up defensively when out of position.
Leading 61-42 with 25 points remaining, the Indian faltered with a loose safety on the green, offering On Yee a lifeline. The Hong Kong cueist cleared the colours up to the pink, setting up what should have been a straightforward black for the title — only to miss.
Anupama seized the moment, sinking the final ball to complete a dramatic triumph.
The victory adds to Anupama’s growing stature, following her Asian Snooker title last year, and marks a watershed moment for Indian women’s snooker on the global stage.