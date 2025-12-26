Chennai third in number of dark stores in India

CHENNAI: Chennai has emerged as one of India’s most active quick-commerce markets, with about 190 dark stores – a small, local warehouse set up exclusively to fulfil online orders – occupying roughly one million square feet as of October 2025, placing it third nationally by store count, according to a report by Savills India.

The scale of Chennai’s footprint underscores the rapid expansion of quick commerce infrastructure in large, consumption-driven urban centres.