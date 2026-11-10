Chennai special court rejects bail plea of Anbil Mahesh in school approval scam case

Chennai: A special court in Chennai on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged corruption case involving the collection of money from private schools in exchange for approvals and regulatory permits during the previous DMK government.

Special Judge L.S. Sathyamoorthy rejected the petition after accepting the prosecution's contention that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and further questioning of the accused was necessary.