The sounds of thunder and rain outside has trigerred a question in every student's mind: Will schools and colleges be open tomorrow? Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John has predicted that "It is going to be DAMAL DUMEEL time in Chennai after long gap." Continuous rain in the city has left the roads packed with vehicles.

Although speculation about declaring a school holiday is gaining momentum, students should note that there has been no official announcement from the district administration regarding schools closure. Officials may decide after assessing the intensity of the overnight rainfall and the extent of waterlogging.