Chennai Rains: Will schools, colleges get a holiday tomorrow amid 'DAMAL DUMEEL' forecast?

The sounds of thunder and rain outside has trigerred a question in every student's mind: Will schools and colleges be open tomorrow? Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John has predicted that "It is going to be DAMAL DUMEEL time in Chennai after long gap." Continuous rain in the city has left the roads packed with vehicles.
Although speculation about declaring a school holiday is gaining momentum, students should note that there has been no official announcement from the district administration regarding schools closure. Officials may decide after assessing the intensity of the overnight rainfall and the extent of waterlogging.
Will Chennai schools be closed tomorrow?
Many questions were raised regarding the school holiday in Chennai after the heavy downpour. The Chennai district administration has not made any official announcement so far. Parents and students must note that the decision regarding the closure of schools due to rains in Tamil Nadu are typically taken after authorities assess the intensity of rainfall.
Parents and students are advised to contact the school management regarding the closure of the institution. For the latest updates, one may also follow the official Twitter accounts of the Chennai administration. It is also advised not to rely on fake social media posts or speculation.