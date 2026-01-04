Chennai meets Chettinad

Over the years, the exhibition has moved venues, grown in scale, and sharpened its focus, without losing sight of its core purpose. Today, Karaikudi Sandhai hosts close to 140 stalls, with participation ranging from seasoned artisans to first-time entrepreneurs.

For many stall owners, the impact extends far beyond a single day of sales. “It’s not just a one-day business for them; it becomes a whole year’s business,” he explains, as customers often continue to place orders long after the exhibition ends.

From hot, freshly fried pachai thenkuzhal, kavuni arisi halwa and vellapaniyaram to an elaborate vegetarian Chettinad lunch served on banana leaves, the experience is designed to evoke the region’s culinary traditions.

“Those who come during lunchtime can pay and eat an authentic Chettinad meal that gives you the feeling of eating there (Chettinad region),” says Lakshmanan. Complementing this is free filter coffee served throughout the day, encouraging visitors to slow down, browse, and converse.

If food draws the crowds in, jewellery often keeps them returning. Renganayaki, partner at Karat & Carat Diamonds, has been part of Karaikudi Sandhai since its inception.

“We have been setting up a stall at the Karaikudi Sandhai since its first year,” she says. A third-generation jeweller, Renganayaki believes the event offers a rare chance to present Chettinad craftsmanship in its native context. “When something is done natively in a particular area, people can relate to it. Real growth happens when it’s done natively,” she notes. She also adds how the Sandhai attracts people across age groups, income brackets, and neighbourhoods — all in a single day.

Beyond established businesses, Karaikudi Sandhai also makes room for the future.

Its ‘Kutties Corner’ — launched two editions back — allows children aged seven to seventeen to showcase and sell their creations for an hour each. “You can’t see success immediately. But if you create that thought process in them, they will develop in the future,” he says.

For Chennaiites, the appeal of Karaikudi Sandhai lies in its completeness. “You can see everything from A to Z related to Chettinad here,” Lakshmanan says — from snacks and spices to jewellery and native crafts. Renganayaki echoes this sentiment from a visitor’s perspective. “When you come to places like this, instead of regular shopping, you definitely have a chance to find unique items,” she says.

With growing footfall and repeated calls from visitors and vendors alike, the organising team is now considering expanding Karaikudi Sandhai into a two-day event in the coming years.

The fifth edition of the Karaikudi Sandhai will be held at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre, Thiruvanmiyur, from 10 am to 8 pm. Entry is free for all.