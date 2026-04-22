Chennai embraces Thengaipaal as a wellness drink

In the early morning, before traffic begins to build, small carts across Chennai are already at work. Freshly squeezed thengaipaal is poured and passed around, customers lining up for a taste. In a city where every street corner has its tea stall, thengaipaal (coconut milk) carts are now fast becoming just as common, signalling the rise of the traditional summer soother as one of Chennai’s latest street trends.

What began as an attempt to offer a healthy, refreshing drink has quickly grown, with dedicated stalls appearing across neighbourhoods. From children to older residents, from early morning joggers to fitness enthusiasts, people gather around for a sip. As more vendors enter the space, social media has further amplified its reach.

“We wanted to offer a healthy summer drink and make it accessible to people,” says Ishwarya, who started her stall two months ago near her home before expanding to a second outlet in Anna Nagar. “Coconut milk has been sold in places like Athani and Erode since the 1970s, but there were no such dedicated spots in Chennai,” she claims.

The process is labour-intensive, requiring hours of preparation each day to ensure the milk remains fresh. It begins with sourcing fresh coconuts from the market. They are first broken open, with the coconut water separated. The shells are then removed, the flesh is cut into pieces, ground, and strained to extract the milk from the pulp. Despite being a healthy drink, thengaipaal has a short shelf life. Preparation starts as early as 3 am or 4 am, with the milk reaching stalls by around 6 am and often selling out by 9 am. “To make 25 litres of thick coconut milk, we need at least 50 to 55 coconuts,” says Ishwarya.