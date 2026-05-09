Chennai corporation schools record 92.26% pass rate in Class 12 exams

CHENNAI: Out of the 5,179 students from Chennai corporation schools who appeared for the Class 12 board examination this year, as many as 4,778 passed, registering a pass percentage of 92.26%, an increase of 4.14% compared to last year.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.11% against 89.85%. However, compared to last year, boys showed greater improvement, with their pass percentage increasing by 6.15%, while girls recorded an increase of only 2.65%.

Among districts, Chennai has been ranked 29, securing 90.60 pass percentage in the list of government schools, including city corporation schools’ performance.