Chennai-based startup Tvasta teams up with CEPT University to boost 3D construction tech

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Deep Tech Startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specializes in Construction 3D Printing, is partnering with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, to develop a National platform to boost 3D Construction technology.

The University will establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus.

Tvasta will provide CEPT with a robotic arm capable of printing complex forms using concrete, making it one of the few premier educational institutes in the country to host such an advanced system dedicated entirely to architectural, design, material, and construction research.