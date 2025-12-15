Chennai-based startup Tvasta teams up with CEPT University to boost 3D construction tech

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Deep Tech Startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specializes in Construction 3D Printing, is partnering with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, to develop a National platform to boost 3D Construction technology.
The University will establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus.
Tvasta will provide CEPT with a robotic arm capable of printing complex forms using concrete, making it one of the few premier educational institutes in the country to host such an advanced system dedicated entirely to architectural, design, material, and construction research.
Researchers from both sides seek to explore the design and production of printed facades, building elements, and integrated structural systems in which walls, roofs, and slabs are printed as a single unit.
Led by Prof Jinal Shah, Program Chair of the Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF) at CEPT University, and Mr Kalyan Vaidyanathan, Chief Technical Officer - Construction, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the initiative originates from a shared goal to expand the possibilities of 3D printing of concrete for the construction industry in India.
A MoU towards this collaboration was signed recently between Tvasta and CEPT. As part of the agreement, the new workshop is expected to be developed in the coming months and will act as the foundation for extensive collaboration across teaching studios, applied research projects, and prototypes that address real-life construction challenges.
The partnership brings together CEPT’s academic leadership in the built environment and Tvasta’s trailblazing work in automated concrete construction to create a national-level platform for research, teaching, and innovation.
They also aim to examine how 3D printed concrete structures can respond to environmental conditions such as climate, heat, or airflow. Another aspect of the investigation will be the development of components that can be printed off-site, transported, and assembled in difficult terrains where conventional construction becomes complicated.
This collaboration creates opportunities for CEPT’s students and faculty to work in a multidisciplinary environment with Tvasta’s expertise in engineering and material science while drawing on CEPT’s strengths in architecture, design, technology, and planning.
Emphasising the academic benefits for students, Prof Jinal Shah, Program Chair (MCDF), Faculty of Design, CEPT University, said, “3D printing of concrete is a rapidly evolving construction technique in India, driven by its potential for mass customization, material efficiency, and its ability to achieve sustainability goals in construction. The collaboration with Tvasta to establish a 3D Printing workshop at CEPT will strengthen research, design development and rapid prototyping, through an integrated design and construction approach within the domain of Additive Manufacturing. This will further enable students to develop efficient, innovative design solutions for real-world application by deepening their understanding of material and fabrication-driven design processes.”
Over the past year, MCDF and Bachelor of Architecture students from CEPT visited Tvasta’s facilities in Chennai and Bhiwandi, where they were introduced to robotic printing workflows, materials, and prototyping. The new on-campus facility will enable these early learning experiences to grow into a larger body of work that comprises studio-based experimentation, applied research, demonstrations for real construction scenarios, and long-term investigations into design strategies for additive manufacturing.
Founded in 2016 by IIT Madras Alumni, Tvasta developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging Automation and Robotics in 3D Printing Platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies.