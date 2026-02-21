Chennai-based NGO demands census of kids in resettlement colonies

CHENNAI: IRCDUC, an NGO, has released a docudrama highlighting the educational challenges faced by children living in resettlement camps and has urged the state government to immediately conduct a socio-economic and demographic census of all resettled children under 18 years of age in Perumbakkam, Chemmancheri, and Kannagi Nagar.

A study conducted by IRCDUC in January 2025 among 770 students in the Perumbakkam resettlement site found long commutes are common. About 55% of children travel 5-10 km one-way to attend school, while 16% commute 11-15 km and 14% travel 16-20 km. Another 7% travel 21-25 km, and 8% commute more than 26 km daily. The organisation noted such extended travel distances could adversely impact attendance, safety, and learning outcomes.