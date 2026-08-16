Chennai anti-NEET demonstrations escalate across two venues despite Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS): The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s latest resolution opposing NEET has failed to end protests in Chennai, with campaigners insisting that only the complete abolition of the centralised medical entrance examination can protect disadvantaged students.
Two separate agitations are continuing in Tiruvottiyur and Egmore.
In Tiruvottiyur, former Indian Revenue Service officer Balamurugan has been on an indefinite hunger strike since July 27. His protest entered its 20th day, and he has vowed not to end the fast until his demands are addressed.
Balamurugan is seeking a NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu and has raised two other demands. He has called for the resignation of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his reported remarks concerning cockroaches and that of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged assault on students in Delhi.
Concern over Balamurugan’s health has grown as the fast continues.
Manirathnam, brother of the late medical aspirant S. Anitha, visited him and urged the state government to arrange medical examinations and allot a designated venue for the agitation.
As no venue has been provided, Balamurugan is continuing the protest from his home.
Manirathnam and members of the Anti-NEET Federation-Tamil Nadu had earlier ended their 12-day hunger strike after the Assembly passed the resolution, saying the government had acted on one of their demands.
The group has also sought the restoration of education to the State List, allowing states to determine admission policies, and the eventual abolition of NEET.
A separate protest has continued for 24 days at the Thayagam Complex on Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road in Egmore.
Organised by the OG Tamizha collective, the daily sit-in is held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and draws students, educationists and activists. The collective has used music, theatre, dance and other art forms to mobilise support under the slogan "Let's celebrate resistance".
Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu and Manirathnam are among those who have expressed solidarity with the demonstrators. Protesters maintain that only a complete ban can resolve the issue, and have urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to approve the Assembly resolution.
An earlier Bill passed in 2024 by the then DMK government seeking exemption from NEET did not receive presidential assent.
Moving the latest resolution, Health and Medical Education Minister K.G. Arunraj argued that NEET favoured students able to afford expensive coaching and weakened attention to the school curriculum. He said the examination had reduced opportunities for rural, poor and socially disadvantaged students, undermining equality in medical admissions.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.