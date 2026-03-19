Chef Sanjay Thumma: Ugadi means renewal, not just festivity

Ugadi, a celebration steeped in rich tradition and cultural significance, marks the Telugu New Year and the promise of new beginnings. While it has long been a time of joy, renewal, and togetherness, the true essence of the festival seems to be fading in today’s fast-paced world. On this occasion, celebrity chef Sanjay Thumma speaks to CE on the deeper meaning of Ugadi and the traditions that once made it truly special.

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Tell us about the one tradition you follow every year.

One tradition that remains special to me is tasting Ugadi pachadi and sharing the idea of Shadruchulu — the six tastes of life — through stories, especially on my television shows. For me, Ugadi pachadi is not just a ritual dish, but the heart of the festival, with its mix of flavours reflecting the many emotions of life. I also cherish the traditional atmosphere — decorating homes with mango leaves, rangoli at the entrance, wearing new clothes, and beginning the day with a festive meal, all of which bring back the childhood memories. Now, as my children have grown up, I find myself passing on the same values I learned, reminding the younger generation that Ugadi is not just a festival, but a chance to become a better person than the year before.

How has the festival changed over time?

The soul of Ugadi hasn’t changed, but the way we celebrate it has. Earlier, it was more community-driven — neighbours visited freely, children helped with errands, families cooked everything at home, and traditions like Panchanga Sravanam were followed with time and attention. Today, faster lives, ready-made food, and smaller gatherings have changed that atmosphere. However, one thing remains important — visiting our parents. When family comes together, it brings immense joy, especially to elders who eagerly prepare something special. More than gifts or sweets, it is our presence that truly makes Ugadi meaningful — for them and for us.

Do you think growing technology has influenced the festival?

Technology has certainly influenced festivals in many ways. On the positive side, it helps families stay connected through video calls, greetings, and social media, especially when loved ones are far away. Young people are also discovering traditional recipes, rituals, and stories through digital platforms. This Ugadi, I was especially amused and impressed to see my 85-year-old father exploring ChatGPT and AI —it shows that learning never stops with age, and technology can keep one curious and connected. At the same time, festivals shouldn’t become only about screens and forwarded messages. Technology is a great tool, but Ugadi should still be experienced through people, food, and genuine emotion.

How can we get the younger generation to participate in festivals?

The younger generation should not be brought into festivals only through instructions — they should be brought in through experience. Let them help make Ugadi pachadi, decorate rangoli, tie mango leaves, plate festive food, hear the meaning behind the traditions, and take part in fun family moments. Parents today must learn to guide without becoming too dominant. When children grow up, start earning, or build their own homes — even abroad — tradition should be taken to them with warmth, not control. I saw something beautiful when I visited my son in the US: Indians abroad often celebrate festivals with even more colour and excitement because they value that connection to home. Food is one of the best bridges between generations. I feel fortunate that through my television shows and YouTube, I can contribute in a small way by keeping these festive food memories alive. When youngsters connect through taste, stories, and laughter, tradition naturally becomes part of their lives.

What kind of food does one relish during Ugadi?

Ugadi is a festival of seasonal, symbolic, and celebratory food, with Telugu homes enjoying dishes like Ugadi pachadi, mamidikaya pulihora, mamidikaya pappu, instant mango pickle, bobbatlu/bakshalu, garelu, pulihora, and payasam/paramannam. Raw mango is the hero of the season, creating a balance of tangy, sweet, spicy, and comforting flavors. This year, I feel a little sad as the mango trees have flowered late, and many flowers remain on the plants. I may get only a few mangoes to distribute, though markets will have plenty. On the farm side, it is clear that seasons are becoming less predictable, perhaps due to climate change, and maybe even the Panchangam will have something to say about it.

Are there any lost recipes of Ugadi?

I do feel some traditional Ugadi recipes and drinks are slowly disappearing from regular homes. Earlier, families made raw mango-based village-style drinks, seasonal chutneys, simple festive pickles, and region-specific preparations that are less common today. Some homes in Telangana and Andhra had local versions of festive mango drinks — one lighter and drinkable, another thicker and rustic. At the same time, the more interesting question today is not only what recipes are disappearing, but what new recipes are entering Ugadi celebrations. With markets now filled with fruits and vegetables from around the world, people are experimenting more. It would not surprise me if one day someone adds something as modern as dragon fruit to Ugadi pachadi! Traditions evolve naturally, as long as we remember the meaning behind them.

One Ugadi dish that you indulge in every year.

There are two dishes I can never miss during Ugadi — Ugadi pachadi and bobbatlu. Ugadi pachadi defines the spirit of the festival for me. Every spoonful carries memory, meaning, and emotion, taking me back to childhood, family, and the wisdom our culture placed inside food. And then there is bobbatlu — soft, rich, festive, and deeply satisfying. Some dishes are tradition, and some are temptation. Bobbatlu is happily both.

What message would you like to give the audience?

My message to the audience is simple: celebrate Ugadi not just as a date on the calendar, but as a mindset. Let it remind you that every year gives us one more chance to begin again. At a time when the world often feels restless — with conflict, stress, and uncertainty everywhere — this festival reminds us of something deeper: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family. When people fight, somewhere all of humanity suffers. So along with celebrating with good food and family, let us also pray for more patience, understanding, and peace. Life will bring sweetness, bitterness, surprises, struggles, and joy — just like Ugadi Pachadi. Accept every flavour with strength and gratitude. Celebrate with family, cook with love, respect tradition, and pass these beautiful customs to the next generation.

This story has been written by Shreya Veronica of The New Indian Express.