“Cheated TN people”: Palaniswami attacks DMK gov’t over school closures in Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam administration yesterday, Friday, September 27, of destroying the education sector by closing 207 schools, yet claiming credit for Tamil Nadu's literacy achievements.

Palaniswami, speaking at public forums in Aravakkurichi and Krishnarayapuram as part of his Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilaga Meetchippom tour, said Chief Minister MK Stalin had "cheated TN people" by portraying the state as an educational hub while presiding over closures.

In addition, Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on former minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. “Today, people with tainted records are made ministers. Those who looted public money now sit in power,” he said and questioned why CM Stalin continued to shield him.

Palaniswami targeted the DMK-Congress coalition, claiming that Congress leaders stayed silent when DMK leaders Tiruchy Siva and RS Bharathi attacked the previous Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

Without mentioning TN Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai, he stated that "those who have jumped across five parties are given importance, while loyal workers are ignored."

The AIADMK chairman further accused Stalin of failing to keep his pledges to bring jobs and investments to Tamil Nadu.

“During AIADMK’s tenure, thousands of youth got employment through IT parks and industries. But now, the government has only given unemployment,” he said.