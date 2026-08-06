Chattisgarh CM Sai praises Centre's rural scheme, says Viksit Bharat GRAM Ji Yojana will boost employment

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday lauded the Viksit Bharat GRAM Ji Yojana, launched on July 1, saying the scheme will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India by strengthening livelihoods, creating rural infrastructure and generating employment opportunities.

Addressing the media, CM Sai said the Centre has allocated Rs 551 crore for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27, adding that Chhattisgarh has received Rs 1,593 crore under the programme so far.

He said the scheme provides for 318 types of works, including water conservation, infrastructure development, livelihood promotion, climate change mitigation, animal husbandry, drainage and forest fire prevention.

The Chief Minister said every registered worker will be provided 125 days of employment annually under the scheme.