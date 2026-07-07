ChatGPT outage disrupts Codex, Custom GPTs and workspace analytics

New Delhi: US-based artificial intelligence giant OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced service disruptions on Tuesday, with users reporting issues across several features, including Codex, Custom GPTs and workspace analytics, while the company said it is working to resolve the remaining problems.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, user complaints increased between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Around 75 per cent of the reported issues were related to ChatGPT, while 12 per cent were linked to DALL-E and 8 per cent to the app.