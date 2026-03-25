Charminar photography by Raghuvamsh Chavali teaches lessons in observation and creativity

At Charminar, most lenses instinctively turn toward its arches, its history, or the bustle that surrounds it. But for Canadian photographer of Indian origin, Raghuvamsh Chavali, the story lies elsewhere — above it.

In his series Wings Over Concrete, he shifts the gaze upward, capturing birds in motion against the monument’s familiar silhouette. “I went to Charminar a couple of weeks back to do some street photography,” he begins, explaining that his relationship with the site dates back to childhood. He adds, “People generally capture the streets — protests, chaos, everyday life. But I observed the birds in and around Charminar, something people don’t really look at.”

What drew him in was not just their presence, but their patterns — the way they circle, forage, and use the monument as shelter. “When they move from one place to another, or when they move out for food, it’s a different perspective that I wanted to capture,” he explains.

For him, photography is rooted in offering a fresh way of seeing. He notes, “It’s my job to show a different perspective to people which they haven’t seen. People visit places like Charminar or Salarjung Museum often, but they overlook these common things. That strongly made me tell this story.”

Capturing these fleeting moments, however, demanded patience. Urban wildlife photography, he notes, is as much about waiting as it is about instinct. One such moment came after hours of observation, a striking S-shaped formation etched across the sky. He says, “You have to wait for at least three to four hours, capture multiple videos and time-lapses, just to make sure you get the right frame. Only certain movements create great shots.”