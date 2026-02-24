Prime Minister pays tribute to Jayalalithaa, hails her leadership legacy



PM Modi said the AIADMK leader was known for empowering women while ensuring strict law and order in Tamil Nadu during her tenure.

In his address in the 131st Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled his meetings and conversations with Jayalalithaa.



"In our country, those who have worked for the welfare of society...those who have prioritised the public in their noble deeds always remain in the hearts of the people. Amma Jayalalithaa ji was one such popular leader. February 24th is the occasion of her birth anniversary. I still feel the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her, even today, during my visits to the state," PM Modi said.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the late leader, recalling her contributions towards the welfare of the poor and empowerment of women in the state.