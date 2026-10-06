Chaos at MP Youth Conclave as students clash with police during Jubin Nautiyal concert

Bhopal, Oct 6 (IANS): A confrontation broke out between students and police during singer Jubin Nautiyal’s performance at the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘CM Youth Conclave-2026’ in Bhopal on Tuesday after several youths allegedly attempted to cross barricades, resulting in chair-throwing and the use of mild force by police personnel.
The commotion occurred at Lal Parade Ground after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s interaction with the youth had concluded and the entertainment programme was under way.
According to people present at the venue, some students tried to enter the area near the stage by climbing over barricades set up to control the crowd.
Police personnel stopped them, following which an argument reportedly broke out between the two sides.
The situation soon turned chaotic, with some students allegedly throwing chairs and kicking up dust during the commotion.
Amid the rush, a female student was reportedly caught in the crowd and sustained injuries after being crushed in the ensuing chaos.
Police personnel attempting to control the situation allegedly slapped some students and used mild force to disperse the crowd.
The incident led to heightened tension at the venue for some time.
However, the situation was eventually brought under control after leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached the spot and intervened.
They reportedly asked police personnel to step back, following which the police force withdrew from the immediate area.
There was no immediate official information regarding the number of students injured in the incident.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 2027 would be observed as the ‘Year of Youth’ in Madhya Pradesh and stated that the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) would conduct examinations twice a year.
The state government also outlined measures aimed at increasing opportunities in education, employment, skill development and research for young people.
Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised the BJP government and alleged that the episode reflected growing discontent among the state’s youth.
In a social media post, Patwari claimed that the incident signalled opposition among young people to the policies and claims of the BJP government.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.