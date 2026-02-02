A change of government in Kerala Is essential: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that a change of government in Kerala is "absolutely indispensable", sharply criticising the CPI(M)-led LDF government's economic management and expressing confidence that the Congress-led UDF can offer a credible alternative ahead of the Assembly elections.



Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "I think it's absolutely indispensable that there should be a change of government. The Left has been ruling for 10 years now, and they just proposed a budget a couple of days ago, which was completely based on funds they don't have, and funds that the Centre is not willing to give them."



He said Kerala voters are "being squeezed between an unsupportive Centre and fiscal irresponsibility at the state level."

"So, between a Centre that is indifferent to Kerala and the state that is committing fiscal profligacy, clearly, the innocent Kerala voter is caught in a trap," Tharoor said.