Change in tide! How US Student Visa Policies changed between presidents

Given how popular the USA is as a study-abroad destination, international students often keep a close eye on the American Presidential Elections, because their dreams of studying there can rise or fall depending on who wins.

Sure enough, those dreams took a sharp turn after Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Democratic nominee and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race. Almost immediately, Trump reversed several of the previous administration’s policies on international students.

Here’s a look at US student visa policies under Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden:

1. Visa appointments & interviews

Trump : Longer processing; no waivers. Visa interviews froze mid-2025; resumed with stricter social-media checks.

Biden : Relaxed the appointment & interview process post-COVID, increased interview waivers.

2. Screening process

Trump : AI-driven “catch & revoke” programme targeting international students.

Biden : Maintained regular vetting procedures without additional monitoring mechanisms.

3. Duration of Stay (D/S)

Trump : Proposal to restrict D/S period cleared by the White House.

Biden : Indefinite period while maintaining OPT status, typical for F-1 visas.

4. Post-study work pathways (OPT, H-1B)

Trump : No formal rollback of OPT, wage-based H-1B visas introduced.

Biden : Extended STEM-OPT in 2022 and curbed multiple H-1B sponsorships per applicant.

5. Visa revocations & deportations

Trump : Students had visas revoked and faced deportation for skipping class, traffic violations, and even brief encounters with law enforcement.