Chandrayaan-3 fly-by details will help in lunar space mission, say experts

BENGALURU: Space science experts said the recently shared fly-by details of the Chandrayaan-3’s (CH-3) Propulsion Module (PM) that orbit around the moon’s gravity after entering the Moon Sphere of Influence, will not just give an understanding of the lunar surface and the gravity, but is also a part of the mission of setting up space stations.

“To land on the lunar polar region, there is a need to have all the knowledge of the moon’s surface and gravity. So far there is little information, available globally on it. There is a need to have all knowledge for bold launching and mapping. These experiments and information gathering will only help,” said an ISRO scientist.