Chandrayaan-3 alerts moon-landers for better preparation

FINDINGS of India's first successful un manned touchdown lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3, made pub-lic on December 9. may force a rethink on the way future manned hu nar missions are prepared for, keeping safety of astronauts, equipment and the missions themselves in mind. The Radio Anatomy of the Moon Bound Atmosphere-Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP) payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram, has made the first-ever direct on site measurements of the plasma environment, and found that the electrical envi ronment near the Moon's sur face at the south Polar Region is far more active than previ ously known and the lunar south Polar Region is where Moon-faring space agencies are planning to set up bases for longterm lunar explorations. The key findings are based on data from August 23 to Septem ber 3, 2023, yielding significant first-of-its-kind results on the Moon's surface at the southern higher latitudes. It has revealed that electron density near the landing site of Chandrayaan-3, named as shiv shakti Point near the south Pole of Moon, was measured to be between Plasma is the fourth state of matter, a mixture of charged particles, including ions and free electrons and is highly conductive, responding strongly to electromagnetic fields. The Moon's thin plasma environment is governed by solar wind, a continuous stream of electrons, hydrogen and helium ions ejected from the Sun's upper atmosphere. This, along with high-energy photons from the Sun, knock out outer-shell electrons from atoms on the surface and in the atmosphere, causing ionization. The lunar plasma is further influenced by charged particles originating from the Earth's magnetosphere when the Moon passes through that region, resulting in a changing and dynamic electrical environment near the surface.

380 and 600 electrons per cubic centimeter. This is significantly higher than estimates derived from observations taken at higher altitudes, which are primarily based on observing the changes in the phase of electromagnetic sig-nals from satellites passing the Moon's thin atmosphere at grazing angles.

It was further found that the electrons near the Moon's surface possess remarkably high energy, with equivalent tem-peratures (called kinetic tem-perature) soaring between 3,000 and 8,000 Kelvin.