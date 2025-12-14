Chandrababu Naidu sets ambitious roadmap to make Visakhapatnam Economic Region a Global Economic Hub

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to execute a comprehensive strategy to transform the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) into a Global Economic Hub, with focused development across industries, IT, tourism, green energy, urban development and infrastructure.



Reviewing progress with senior officials, ministers and public representatives on Friday, the Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam must be developed into a slum-free, world-class city. He reiterated that the state's holistic development will be driven by three major economic hubs: Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati.



Naidu reviewed 49 major projects under VER, spanning integrated development, road and rail connectivity, ports, logistics and industrial expansion. Setting ambitious economic targets, he said the region's GDP is expected to rise from USD 52 billion in 2024 to USD 125-135 billion by 2032, powered by seven growth drivers and ten enabling policy interventions. The VER Master Plan, if implemented effectively, could potentially elevate the region into a USD 750-800 billion economy by 2047, he added.