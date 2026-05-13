Chandrababu Naidu pushes AI-led governance down to mandal level

Amaravati, May 13 (IANS): Andhra Pradesh would soon move towards fully data-driven governance, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.
During a review meeting of the Planning department held at the Secretariat, he said that the state would soon move towards fully data-driven governance, with an emphasis on real-time monitoring instead of relying solely on traditional methods for estimating the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
He directed officials to strengthen institutional capacity to build a more robust state economy, stating that achieving 15 per cent growth is essential to realise the goals of Swarna Andhra–2047.
The Chief Minister emphasised the need for faster and more accurate data collection and instructed officials to provide three months of structured training to staff from the state level down to the mandal level.
The review focused on several key areas, including GSDP capacity building, AI-based economic analysis, major surveys to be conducted across the state, training for district and mandal-level officials, and integration of KPI auditing mechanisms and AI-based economic analysis.
The Chief Minister observed that current GSDP estimates are prepared quarterly and annually, which limits the government’s ability to gain timely insights into economic conditions.
He noted that excessive dependence on historical data often delays policy decisions and stressed the need for a system capable of tracking economic growth every month, across every district and mandal in the state.
To support this transformation, the Chief Minister instructed officials to train government staff in understanding GSDP methodologies and generating faster, data-backed estimates. He proposed a three-month capacity-building programme covering all the districts.
The Chief Minister also directed that three officials from each Assembly constituency receive specialised training.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that AI-based economic analysis systems are being developed for the agriculture, industrial and services sectors. He further instructed departments to identify and incorporate untracked indicators currently to strengthen economic forecasting and policymaking.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.