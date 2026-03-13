Chandrababu Naidu asks collectors to proactively attract investments to boost industries

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu advised district collectors to be proactive in attracting investments to promote industries for wealth creation.

Addressing the Collectors Conference at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to ensure investments coming to the State and grounding the projects at the earliest.

He stated that the government is developing Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati regions under the Economic Region Development initiative.

Collectors must focus on investments, jobs, and increasing the per capita income in their districts. In the next collectors’ meeting, their performance in promoting industries will be reviewed, he stated.

If industries cannot be brought to a district, then tourism, IT, MSMEs or agriculture should be promoted depending on the strengths and advantages of the district. Development strategies should be based on local strengths and opportunities.

He said Collectors and Ministers should not wait for investors to come to them. Instead, they must identify investors and proactively approach them. He cited the example of Hyderabad, stating that consistent promotion led to the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

He also stressed the need to focus on infrastructure projects such as ports, airports, and railways. The Chief Minister also announced that the government is considering establishing an Electronics City near Hindupur.