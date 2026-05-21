Chandigarh University Online launches five AI and industry-focused programmes

Chandigarh University Online has launched five new industry backed online programmes focused on artificial intelligence, product management, project management and emerging technology domains, as part of its push toward skill oriented higher education.

The university said the programmes are aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by focusing on employability, practical exposure and AI-driven workforce skills.

Among the new offerings is an Online Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS), which the university claims is the only online MSc programme covering areas such as Generative AI, Applied AI and Agentic AI.

The institution has also introduced an Online MCA in Agentic AI, focusing on areas including natural language processing, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), multi-agent systems and large language model engineering.

In the management domain, the university launched an Online MBA in Product Management and a Premium Online MBA featuring certifications from PwC India, Project Management Institute and Harvard Business Publishing Education.

The portfolio also includes an Online MCA programme developed in collaboration with Microsoft, enabling students to prepare for certifications such as Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) and Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204) alongside their degree.

Speaking on the launch, Chandigarh University Vice Chancellor Dr Raviraja N Seetharam said, “There is a growing demand for programs that go beyond theoretical knowledge and directly contribute to career growth.” He added that the programmes were developed with a strong focus on industry integration to prepare learners for evolving roles in an AI-driven economy.

The university stated that the programmes are designed to combine academic learning with practical industry application as demand grows for certifications, digital skills and hands on experience in technology driven sectors.