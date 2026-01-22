Chandigarh University launches India's First 'AI Fest - 2026'; registration portal launched
Chandigarh: To empower young innovators, ignite creativity, and translate bold ideas into technology-driven, real-world solutions, Chandigarh University launched India's first 'AI Fest -2026', a three-day mega innovation initiative that feature three flagship platforms including 'CU InnovFest 2026', Campus Tank and Sandbox on the sidelines of the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi from February 19 to 21.
Envisioned as a national launchpad for AI-led startups and entrepreneurial talent, the fest aims to bridge the gap between idea generation, product development and market-ready solutions by providing mentorship, industry exposure, funding pathways and incubation support by fostering innovation across AI, deep tech and emerging technologies, this first-of-its kind initiative is aimed at nurturing scalable startups, address critical societal and industry challenges and make contribution towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat through sustainable, innovation-driven economic growth. Chandigarh University's AI Fest- 2026 to be hosted from Feb 19 to 21 on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit 2026.
The unveiling of the AI Fest was done in the presence of Umar Ali Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Solutions & Systems Pvt Ltd and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu among other dignitaries.
The dignitaries present during the launch also unveiled the InnovBot (Robot) as the official mascot and official website of AI Fest 2026, symbolizing the university's spirit of innovation, cutting-edge technology and its vision to inspire young minds to think beyond boundaries and drive tech-driven solutions to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat. The registration for participation in the fest is now officially opened and interested candidates can register at https://www.cuchd.in/innovfest-2026/.
The AI Fest hosted by Chandigarh University is designed to fuel next-generation innovation in emerging fields such as AI, Deep-Tech, Blockchain Technology and others. The fest will feature over 35 competitions across three categories, bringing together more than 1,000 national and international teams from across the country to showcase their creativity, technical expertise and problem-solving capabilities. With a total prize pool exceeding Rs 1 crore, winning teams will be honoured with cash awards along with certificates of excellence. The fest will serve as a launchpad for ideas with impact through immersive hackathons, innovation challenges, expert panel discussions, skill-driven workshops and collaborative sessions. By fostering a culture of innovation, experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Another part of India's first AI Fest hosted by Chandigarh University would feature a National Finale of Campus Tank event which is aimed to boost University led start-up ecosystem specially in the emerging field of AI, Deep-tech, Healthcare and other fields. Chandigarh University in collaboration with Apna - an Indian Unicorn and leading professional job networking platform and Venture Catalysts - India's top incubator for startups had launched Campus Tank - India's first university-led start-up launchpad in August 2025 with an opportunity to earn access to a funding pool of $6 Million. A total of 1055 start-up applications were received for Campus Tank of which 331 startups have been shortlisted to participate in the on-campus rounds. The finale on 21st February would feature a final pitch competition amongst the top 10 teams.
The AI Fest 2026 would also feature Sandbox, organized by Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU TBI) which is an open innovation platform inviting participation from students, professionals, startups and independent innovators. During the AI Fest 2026, the young innovators would showcase their new products and ideas. CU-TBI would felicitate the final 10 shortlisted teams to formalize a Deep-Tech and AI based Cohort.
Addressing the gathering of students during the launch, Umar Ali Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Solutions & Systems Pvt Ltd who was Chief Guest on the occasion said, "Businesses and innovation are all about course correction and to succeed, you must believe in yourself, your cause and the value you create. Skills alone are not enough, you also need willpower, the drive from within to keep learning, improving and pushing yourself. You can upskill, but without the will, knowledge alone won't take you far. You need to have a marathon mindset. Life and innovation are not 100-meter sprints, they are 42-kilometer races. Patience, persistence and staying focused on your purpose will differentiate you from the rest. Technology and AI are constantly evolving so learn continuously to keep your skills and solutions relevant."
Shaikh added, "Finally, balance competition with compassion. That combination ensures your innovations are long-term and meaningful, not just short-term wins. India is emerging as the global leader in AI talent, positioning the country at the forefront of the digital economy. By 2030, the AI ecosystem is expected to generate millions of new jobs underlining AI's transformative impact on economic expansion and national development. AI is an enabler, not a replacement. It helps us work faster and smarter, but human intelligence must remain central. Use AI wisely, innovate with purpose, stay cause-driven and cultivate skills and mindset that make you valuable contributors to society and industry."
He further added that, "As innovators, you must stay on course, focus on learning and align your work with real impact. Skills matter, but will, purpose and ethical responsibility matter even more. Believe in your ability to make a difference and show the world that India's AI talent from Chandigarh University can deliver real-world impact, not just IT support," added Shaikh.
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "In line with the vision and action framework of the AI Impact Summit 2026 scheduled to be held in Delhi on February 19 Chandigarh University has launched India's first AI Fest to drive innovation for Viksit Bharat. Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a decisive role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The yuva, youth of the nation has been identified by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the four key pillars to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat. Recognizing the critical role that young minds and deep technologies can play in realizing this national vision, Chandigarh University has been consistently organizing technology-driven initiatives to promote innovation and nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth. AI Fest - 2026 is a continuation of this commitment. Just as the AI Impact Summit is guided by the three sutras (foundational pillars) of People, Planet and Progress under the AI for All agenda, AI Festa at CU also aims to ignite the spirit of innovation among the next generation and inspire them to harness AI for social good."