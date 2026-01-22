Chandigarh University launches India's First 'AI Fest - 2026'; registration portal launched

Shaikh added, "Finally, balance competition with compassion. That combination ensures your innovations are long-term and meaningful, not just short-term wins. India is emerging as the global leader in AI talent, positioning the country at the forefront of the digital economy. By 2030, the AI ecosystem is expected to generate millions of new jobs underlining AI's transformative impact on economic expansion and national development. AI is an enabler, not a replacement. It helps us work faster and smarter, but human intelligence must remain central. Use AI wisely, innovate with purpose, stay cause-driven and cultivate skills and mindset that make you valuable contributors to society and industry."

He further added that, "As innovators, you must stay on course, focus on learning and align your work with real impact. Skills matter, but will, purpose and ethical responsibility matter even more. Believe in your ability to make a difference and show the world that India's AI talent from Chandigarh University can deliver real-world impact, not just IT support," added Shaikh.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "In line with the vision and action framework of the AI Impact Summit 2026 scheduled to be held in Delhi on February 19 Chandigarh University has launched India's first AI Fest to drive innovation for Viksit Bharat. Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a decisive role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The yuva, youth of the nation has been identified by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the four key pillars to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat. Recognizing the critical role that young minds and deep technologies can play in realizing this national vision, Chandigarh University has been consistently organizing technology-driven initiatives to promote innovation and nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth. AI Fest - 2026 is a continuation of this commitment. Just as the AI Impact Summit is guided by the three sutras (foundational pillars) of People, Planet and Progress under the AI for All agenda, AI Festa at CU also aims to ignite the spirit of innovation among the next generation and inspire them to harness AI for social good."