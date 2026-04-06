Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat, search ops underway

"After we received the information, we reached the school premises. A thorough check is underway, but so far nothing suspicious has been found. We have urged the parents that there is no need to panic," said a police official who was present at one of the schools where the check was underway.

The fresh incident comes close on the heels of similar incidents in the past few weeks at multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, where some schools and the High Court received threats that later turned out to be a hoax.