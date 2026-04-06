Chandigarh on high alert after bomb threat email targets University, Mayor's office, Secretariat and schools



The officials further stated that messages and emails were sent by him via phone. "Most of the mails/messages were sent by him from his phone. The police team has gone to Mysuru to take the device into their custody. He was an expert in masking his IP address. He had sent emails to a few cities, even in Pakistan. He kept changing his address, fearing that he would get caught. Not just Courts across several cities, but even the Supreme Court was on his target," Delhi police stated.