Chandigarh becomes fully literate Union Territory

The ceremony recognised the efforts of the illiterate and highlighted the importance of education in building an empowered society. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described the achievement as a historic moment for Chandigarh. ​

He said the success achieved under the ULLAS has helped the city surpass the 95 per cent literacy benchmark set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. ​

With this accomplishment, Chandigarh has become the sixth state or UT in the country and the second UT to achieve full literacy. ​