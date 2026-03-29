Chakhesang Women Welfare Society empowers women through traditional weaving

NAGALAND : N Nagaland’s Phek district, which borders Myanmar and is home to the Chakhesang Nagas, a small group of women came together way back in 1976 with a quiet dream—to transform the lives of women in the community through weaving and preserve traditional attire in the process.

The idea was quickly brought to life through the establishment of the Chakhesang Women Welfare Society (CWWS). All that the women had were their traditional looms and a shared belief that they could bring about change through weaving. Fifty years on, their journey has shaped the destiny of thousands of women. Chakhesang is one of Nagaland’s 17 recognised tribes. Every Chakhesang woman is a member of this women-led organisation, whether she is living in Phek, elsewhere in Nagaland, or outside the state or India.

Nezelu Nyekha, CWWS executive director, says weaving has been an integral part of the organisation since its inception. Over time, value was added through other small-scale entrepreneurial activities, helping cover a large number of women.