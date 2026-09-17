CGPSC puts off interview process for State Service Exam 2025 recruitment

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on Wednesday postponed the document verification and interview process for the recruitment through State Service Examination-2025 held earlier this year, citing "unavoidable circumstances", four days before the scheduled start.

The process pertains to recruitment for 265 posts in 20 departments under the Chhattisgarh government.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the commission said fresh dates for document verification and interviews (scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 1) would be announced on its official website.