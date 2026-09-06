CG Vyapam TGT Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB), formerly known as CG Vyapam prescribes the syllabus and examination scheme for the Teacher Recruitment Examination. The syllabus is structured for 100 marks and combines the candidate's chosen subject with Child Development and Pedagogy and a common section covering language and general studies.

CG Vyapam TGT Exam Pattern 2026

According to the LST26 syllabus structure, the question paper is divided into three sections:

Part A - Subject-specific syllabus - 50 marks

Part B - Child Development and Pedagogy - 15 marks

Part C - Language Knowledge and General Studies - 35 marks

Part C includes Reasoning (10 marks), General Knowledge (10 marks), General Hindi (5 marks), General English (5 marks) and Computer Education (5 marks).

The examination comprises objective-type questions, with one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question deducted for an incorrect answer.

Subject-wise Syllabus

Hindi: The 50-mark subject section covers the history of Hindi literature, prose, poetry, practical Hindi grammar, Hindi language teaching/pedagogy, and Chhattisgarhi language and literature.

Mathematics: The syllabus includes history and nature of mathematics, teaching-learning and assessment, arithmetic, algebra, trigonometry, geometry, mensuration and statistics. The broad marks distribution includes 5 marks for the history/nature/pedagogy component, 10 each for arithmetic, algebra and statistics, and 5 each for trigonometry, geometry and mensuration.

Social Science: The subject section consists of Geography (15 marks), History (15 marks), Civics (10 marks) and Economics (10 marks).

Agriculture: The 50-mark section covers areas including general agriculture and agricultural meteorology, agricultural engineering and water management, agronomy, horticulture, agricultural extension, agricultural economics, agricultural entomology, plant pathology, soil science, animal husbandry, fisheries, poultry, dairy technology, agricultural science and mathematics.

English: The English subject syllabus includes grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension and pedagogy of language development. Topics under grammar include areas such as determiners, modals, question tags, tenses, clauses, sentence transformation, direct and indirect speech and conditional sentences. Vocabulary includes word formation, polysemy, homophones, collocations, idiomatic expressions and figures of speech.

Sanskrit: The Sanskrit syllabus covers areas related to Sanskrit language and literature, grammar, prose, poetry and language teaching, along with the common Child Development and Pedagogy and General Studies components.

Child Development and Pedagogy

The 15-mark Part B is common to candidates across subjects. It focuses on areas related to educational psychology, child development, assessment and evaluation, pedagogy and teaching aptitude.

General Studies and Language

The common 35-mark section requires candidates to prepare for reasoning, general knowledge, Hindi, English and computer education. General Knowledge includes areas such as the Indian Constitution, history, geography, economy, general science and Chhattisgarh-related knowledge, along with education-related topics such as NEP 2020.

The computer component covers fundamentals such as hardware and software, operating systems, MS Office, internet, email, antivirus and cyber security. General Hindi and English assess basic language and grammar-related knowledge.