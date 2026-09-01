CG Vyapam TGT Registration 2026 closing soon: Last chance to apply

The Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh will continue the application process for the recruitment of Teachers (TGT category) in government schools under the E and T cadre till September 2, 2026. The CG TGT application form correction 2026 will take place from September 3 to 5, 2026.
First-time users must complete profile registration before applying for the specific exam. The steps to apply are given below.
Go to the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in or cgssb.cgstate.gov.in
Complete Profile Registration if not done already
Login using registration ID and date of birth
Click on the Application Form link
Fill in personal, educational and other required details
Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format and size
Pay the application fee online
Click Submit and take a printout of the application form
The CG Vyapam TGT application fee 2026 details are mentioned below.
General - Rs. 350/-
Other Backward Class (OBC) - Rs. 250/-
SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 200/-
Candidates must fulfil the required educational qualification before applying for the CG Vyapam TGT posts. Below is the CG Vyapam TGT Eligibility Criteria:
Teacher (Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Social Science, Maths) - Graduation with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, OR Graduation (min 50%) with 1-year B.Ed, OR Graduation (min 45%) with 1-year B.Ed as per NCTE norms, OR Higher Secondary (min 50%) with 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.L.Ed
Teacher (Agriculture) - Graduation with B.Ed (mandatory); TET not compulsory
TET Requirement - Must have qualified the State TET conducted as per NCTE guidelines (not applicable for Agriculture subject)