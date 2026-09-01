CG Vyapam TGT Registration 2026 closing soon: Last chance to apply

The Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh will continue the application process for the recruitment of Teachers (TGT category) in government schools under the E and T cadre till September 2, 2026. The CG TGT application form correction 2026 will take place from September 3 to 5, 2026.

Steps to Apply

First-time users must complete profile registration before applying for the specific exam. The steps to apply are given below.

Go to the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in or cgssb.cgstate.gov.in

Complete Profile Registration if not done already

Login using registration ID and date of birth

Click on the Application Form link

Fill in personal, educational and other required details

Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format and size

Pay the application fee online

Click Submit and take a printout of the application form

CG TGT Application Fees

The CG Vyapam TGT application fee 2026 details are mentioned below.

General - Rs. 350/-

Other Backward Class (OBC) - Rs. 250/-

SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 200/-

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the required educational qualification before applying for the CG Vyapam TGT posts. Below is the CG Vyapam TGT Eligibility Criteria: