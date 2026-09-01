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CG Vyapam TGT Registration 2026 closing soon: Last chance to apply

As per the detailed CG Vyapam TGT advertisement, candidates must be at least 21 years old and must not have crossed 35 years of age as on 1 January 2026
CG Vyapam TGT Registration 2026 closing soon: Last chance to apply
CG Vyapam TGT Registration 2026 closing soon: Last chance to applyRepresentative Image
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The Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh will continue the application process for the recruitment of Teachers (TGT category) in government schools under the E and T cadre till September 2, 2026. The CG TGT application form correction 2026 will take place from September 3 to 5, 2026.

Steps to Apply

First-time users must complete profile registration before applying for the specific exam. The steps to apply are given below.

  • Go to the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in or cgssb.cgstate.gov.in

  • Complete Profile Registration if not done already

  • Login using registration ID and date of birth

  • Click on the Application Form link

  • Fill in personal, educational and other required details

  • Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format and size

  • Pay the application fee online

  • Click Submit and take a printout of the application form

CG TGT Application Fees

The CG Vyapam TGT application fee 2026 details are mentioned below.

  • General - Rs. 350/- 

  • Other Backward Class (OBC) - Rs. 250/- 

  • SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 200/-

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the required educational qualification before applying for the CG Vyapam TGT posts. Below is the CG Vyapam TGT Eligibility Criteria:

  • Teacher (Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Social Science, Maths) - Graduation with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, OR Graduation (min 50%) with 1-year B.Ed, OR Graduation (min 45%) with 1-year B.Ed as per NCTE norms, OR Higher Secondary (min 50%) with 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.L.Ed

  • Teacher (Agriculture) - Graduation with B.Ed (mandatory); TET not compulsory

  • TET Requirement - Must have qualified the State TET conducted as per NCTE guidelines (not applicable for Agriculture subject)

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