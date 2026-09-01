CG TET, SET 2027 exam dates announced

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has announced the examination schedule for 2027, including the dates for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) and Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET). The annual calendar was released on August 31, 2026.

As per the schedule, CG TET 2027 will be conducted on September 26, 2027, while the CG SET 2027 examination is scheduled for October 3, 2027. Candidates preparing for the two eligibility examinations can use the dates to plan their preparation and keep track of subsequent notifications.

CG TET 2027

The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the school level. CG TET is generally divided into two papers:

Paper I: For candidates intending to teach Classes 1 to 5

Paper II: For candidates intending to teach Classes 6 to 8

The TET qualification provides eligibility for consideration in teacher recruitment; qualifying TET by itself does not constitute an appointment or guarantee recruitment.

CG SET 2027

The Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) is intended for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor-related academic opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

The official subject list includes Paper I: General Paper on Teaching & Research Aptitude and subject-specific Paper II. Candidates seeking to appear for the examination must generally hold a postgraduate degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university with at least 55% marks.