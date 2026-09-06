CG SET Syllabus and exam pattern 2027: Check Paper I, Paper II subjects

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) prescribes the syllabus of CG-SET . Candidates preparing for the examination should be familiar with the two-paper structure, marking scheme and syllabus before beginning their preparation.

CG SET Exam Pattern

The CG SET examination consists of two papers — Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I (General Paper) - 50 questions

Paper II (Candidate's selected subject) -100 questions

The total marks for paper I is 100 whereas the total marks for Paper II is 200.

Each question carries two marks, taking the total examination to 300 marks. The examination does not have negative marking.

CG SET Paper I Syllabus

Paper I is the common paper for all candidates and tests teaching and research aptitude. It's major areas include:

Teaching aptitude

Research aptitude

Reading comprehension

Communication

Mathematical reasoning and aptitude

Logical reasoning

Data interpretation

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

People, development and environment

Higher education system

CG SET Paper II Syllabus

Paper II is based on the subject selected by the candidate. It comprises subjects including: