CG SET Syllabus and exam pattern 2027: Check Paper I, Paper II subjects

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) prescribes the syllabus of CG-SET . Candidates preparing for the examination should be familiar with the two-paper structure, marking scheme and syllabus before beginning their preparation.
The CG SET examination consists of two papers — Paper I and Paper II.
Paper I (General Paper) - 50 questions
Paper II (Candidate's selected subject) -100 questions
The total marks for paper I is 100 whereas the total marks for Paper II is 200.
Each question carries two marks, taking the total examination to 300 marks. The examination does not have negative marking.
Paper I is the common paper for all candidates and tests teaching and research aptitude. It's major areas include:
Teaching aptitude
Research aptitude
Reading comprehension
Communication
Mathematical reasoning and aptitude
Logical reasoning
Data interpretation
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
People, development and environment
Higher education system
Paper II is based on the subject selected by the candidate. It comprises subjects including:
Chemical Science
Commerce
Computer Science and Applications
Economics
English
Geography
Hindi
History
Home Science
Law
Life Science
Library and Information Science
Mathematical Science
Physical Education
Physical Science
Political Science
Psychology
Sanskrit
Sociology