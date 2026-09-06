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CG SET Syllabus and exam pattern 2027: Check Paper I, Paper II subjects

aper I tests teaching and research aptitude, while Paper II covers the candidate’s chosen subject
CG SET Syllabus and exam pattern 2027: Check Paper I, Paper II subjects
CG SET Syllabus and exam pattern 2027: Check Paper I, Paper II subjects
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The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) prescribes the syllabus of CG-SET . Candidates preparing for the examination should be familiar with the two-paper structure, marking scheme and syllabus before beginning their preparation.

CG SET Exam Pattern

The CG SET examination consists of two papers — Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I (General Paper) - 50 questions

Paper II (Candidate's selected subject) -100 questions

The total marks for paper I is 100 whereas the total marks for Paper II is 200.

Each question carries two marks, taking the total examination to 300 marks. The examination does not have negative marking.

CG SET Paper I Syllabus

Paper I is the common paper for all candidates and tests teaching and research aptitude. It's major areas include:

  • Teaching aptitude

  • Research aptitude

  • Reading comprehension

  • Communication

  • Mathematical reasoning and aptitude

  • Logical reasoning

  • Data interpretation

  • Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

  • People, development and environment

  • Higher education system

CG SET Paper II Syllabus

Paper II is based on the subject selected by the candidate. It comprises subjects including:

  • Chemical Science

  • Commerce

  • Computer Science and Applications

  • Economics

  • English

  • Geography

  • Hindi

  • History

  • Home Science

  • Law

  • Life Science

  • Library and Information Science

  • Mathematical Science

  • Physical Education

  • Physical Science

  • Political Science

  • Psychology

  • Sanskrit

  • Sociology

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