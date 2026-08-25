CG BEd, DElEd Second Provisional Allotment list 2026 released

SCERT CG BEd and DElEd second provisional allotment list 2026 has been released on August 25, as per the official counselling schedule at cgscert.admissions.nic.in. SCERT has also published the corresponding opening and closing (OR-CR) ranks and institute-wise provisional allotment lists. This allotment is provisional, and the second allotment list will be released on August 27. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their second-round allotment can opt for an upgrade and participate in the subsequent round, subject to the counselling rules. The third-round provisional allotment is scheduled for September 7, 2026.

How to check CG BEd, DElEd second provisional allotment list 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SCERT Chhattisgarh counselling website — cgscert.admissions.nic.in. Open the relevant B.Ed or D.El.Ed provisional second allotment section. Check the second provisional seat allotment result. Download the allotment PDFs for future reference. If there is an error or an eligible claim has not been considered, submit an objection through the prescribed process.

SCERT has stated that claims or objections related to the 2026 B.Ed/D.El.Ed allotment can be submitted through the candidate login under the “Submit Your Query” menu or through the official email mechanism. The objections, however, are restricted to specified issues. SCERT says claims can be considered where there is an issue related to the candidate's domicile, category, special category status or marks obtained in the Pre-B.Ed/Pre-D.El.Ed examination, subject to the stated conditions.

Candidates should therefore verify their details carefully before submitting an objection.