CFA Level 1 August 2025 results declared; pass rate drops to 43%

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has released the Level 1 results for the August 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam between August 20 and August 26, 2025, can now log in to the official CFA Institute website to download their scorecards and detailed performance summaries.

This year, the pass rate for the Level 1 exam stands at 43 per cent, which is slightly lower than the 45 per cent recorded in the May 2025 session. Over the past decade, the average pass rate for the Level 1 exam has been around 41 per cent.

How to check?

Candidates can access their results through the CFA Institute’s official portal by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the CFA Institute. Navigate to the ‘Programs’ section and select ‘Results’. Enter your registered email ID and password. View your result displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Upcoming CFA result dates

The CFA Level 2 results for the August 2025 session are expected to be announced on October 9, 2025, at 6:30 pm IST. Candidates will receive their results via email, which will indicate whether they have passed or failed, along with a summary of their performance. The CFA Level 3 results for the same session are anticipated to be released on October 16, 2025.

Candidates who do not clear a particular level of the CFA exam will have the opportunity to retake that level in future exam windows. They must register again for the same level, but there is no limit to the number of attempts allowed.

The CFA Level 1 exam is conducted twice a year, providing flexibility for candidates to reappear. Experts advise those who do not pass to revise their preparation strategies before reapplying.

As for result timelines, the Level 1 results are typically released about 60 days after the exam, while Level 2 and Level 3 results take around 90 days to be published. Candidates can therefore expect to receive their results approximately two to three months after the examination date, depending on the level.

For Level 1 candidates, the CFA Institute issues only a pass or fail outcome, without a detailed section-wise score breakdown. Successful candidates receive a performance band that reflects their relative performance. In contrast, Level 2 and Level 3 candidates receive a more detailed report, including section-wise scores and core area analysis, which helps them better understand their overall performance and areas of improvement.