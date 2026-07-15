'Three paper leaks under MVA': Shinde's response to Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hit back at the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 following an alleged paper leak, asserting that various recruitment papers were leaked thrice during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.



Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that around six lakh candidates had been left in limbo after the TET 2026 examination was cancelled following a paper leak, with no fresh examination date announced.



Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister also condemned Rahul Gandhi for going "missing" during the Wayanad tragedy and "hurling abuses" at PM Modi.

"Even before the TET paper leaked, the Police nabbed the entire chain immediately and fractured the entire nexus. Those who mess with the country's future will not be spared. I want to remind Rahul Gandhi that under the Maha Vikas Aghadi's tenure, CET, TET, and Health (department recruitment) papers leaked thrice," Shinde said on Monday.