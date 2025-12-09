CET researchers develop tech for safe micro-grids

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could benefit critical sectors and even remote tribal hamlets that rely on localised renewable energy-based power sources, a team of researchers from College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) have invented a technology to increase the safety and reliability of electrical micro-grids.

Micro-grids are mini versions of the larger power grids that can supply electricity to a specific area, such as a neighbourhood, campus, or even a large building through sources such as solar energy. The technology that accurately detects ‘islanding’ conditions and faults in grid-connected micro-grids, has won CET a patent from the Government of India.

‘Islanding’ occurs when a part of the grid stays energised by local sources such as solar power during an outage. It is highly dangerous as it creates severe safety risks such as electrocution, damage to equipment and destablisation of the grid.