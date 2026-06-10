Maharashtra: CET facilitation centres for students to come up in all 36 districts

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is setting up facilitation centres in every district to provide students with reliable guidance on Common Entrance Test (CET), the Centralised Admission Process, scholarship schemes and admission-related procedures.
A total of 40 CET Cell Student Facilitation Centres will be set up across the 36 districts in the state. While Mumbai will have three centres, and Pune and Nagpur will have two each.
Work on 26 of the 40 centres is complete, and they will open for students on June 10. Half a dozen other centres are in the final stage of completion, while the remaining eight will become operational soon, according to a statement on Tuesday.
"These centres have been planned so that students, especially from rural and remote areas, do not have to travel to cities for admission-related work and information. The centres will provide detailed information on the admission process, scholarship schemes and necessary guidance within the student's own district," Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the statement.
The facilitation centres will coordinate between educational institutions in the district, examination centres working under the CET Cell and the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.
They will provide technical and other necessary information related to CET Cell subjects and the Centralised Admission Process.
The centres will assist students in resolving queries and complaints. They will also obtain information from offices and officers concerned and support grievance redressal for pending complaints.
These centres will help students select suitable courses, degrees and educational institutions based on their interest, eligibility and ability. Students will also get academic counselling, internships and employment opportunities from these centres, said the statement.
CET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to various undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other professional courses in colleges across Maharashtra.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.