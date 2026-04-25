CET 2026 row: students forced to remove sacred thread at Bengaluru exam centre

BENGALURU: Despite training college authorities frequently about dos and don’ts, warning them and issuing guidelines about frisking students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026, three students were forced to remove their janivara (sacred thread) by the staff of a college in Koramangala on Thursday, the first day of CET.

The college has suspended three staffers in connection with the incident.

The parents of the three students filed a complaint at the Madiwala police station on April 24 morning.

Anand S Theertha, Nakul H and Anirudh R Rao are the three students who were forced to remove their ‘janivara’, despite refusing and arguing with the college authorities.