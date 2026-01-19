Cervical cancer hits rural Karnataka women hardest, doctors say

“Symptoms like abnormal bleeding or foul-smelling discharge are often dismissed as routine, leading to delayed diagnosis. Many patients come to us only when the disease is already advanced.” She also stressed that HPV vaccination should not be limited to girls alone. “Boys and men must also be vaccinated, as they can carry and transmit the virus. Vaccinating both genders is key to breaking the chain of infection,” added Dr Jain.

Doctors stressed that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet screening uptake remains low.

Gynaecologist at Aster CMI Hospital, Dr Maithili, said, “Screening is meant for women without symptoms. Pap smears and HPV testing can detect pre-cancerous changes almost a decade before cancer develops. Unfortunately, most women only seek care when symptoms appear.”