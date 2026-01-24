Cervical cancer: Break the shame, get the jab

Common myths vs reality

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the main reason for developing this cancer. One prevalent falsehood claims that HPV only affects women with multiple partners. In reality, many sexually active men and women encounter it, even from a single exposure, as it’s a common skin-to-skin transmitted virus. It is a near-universal infection and does not reflect on a person’s character.

Furthermore, many believe cervical cancer is hereditary, similar to breast cancer. However, it is primarily infection-driven rather than genetic. This makes prevention highly feasible through vaccines and regular screening, offering a level of control that we don’t always have with other forms of cancer.