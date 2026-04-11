CEPT university to close B.Des applications on April 12 for five-year design course

New Delhi: CEPT University has announced that applications for its Bachelor's in Design (Honours) program - India's only five-year undergraduate design program - will close on April 12, 2026.

The program offers a distinctive approach to design education through a choice-based, studio-led pedagogy, enabling students to shape their own academic pathways. Studios account for nearly 70 per cent of the curriculum and are conducted in small, interactive groups, ensuring immersive, practice-led learning and close mentorship.

Designed to nurture designers who are contextually aware, critically reflective, and professionally agile, the B.Des (Hons) integrates theoretical grounding with hands-on engagement. Students can pursue majors in Product Design or Communication Design, or explore a multidisciplinary pathway by not choosing any majors.

The curriculum emphasises human-centred design, systems thinking, and collaborative practice, preparing students to address complex contemporary challenges. In the final year, students engage in advanced studios, research, and industry immersion, equipping them for diverse careers across design and creative industries.

Prof Rishav Jain, Program Chair, B.Des (Hons), CEPT University, said, "The B.Des (Hons) program at CEPT is designed to offer both depth and flexibility, enabling students to build their own trajectories within design. Our studio-led approach encourages critical thinking, exploration, and meaningful engagement with real-world contexts."

Graduates of the program have gone on to work in design consultancies, research and innovation organisations, and entrepreneurial ventures, as well as pursue higher education and interdisciplinary roles.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit Admissions Information and apply before the April 12 deadline.



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