CEP, IIT Delhi launches six-month executive certificate in agentic AI systems

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the first batch of its Executive Certificate in Agentic AI Systems (Foundation to Deployment), a six-month course aimed at professionals seeking to develop and deploy autonomous artificial intelligence systems for enterprise use.

The programme moves beyond conventional generative AI, which primarily produces text, images and other content, to examine systems that can plan tasks, use external tools, retrieve information and coordinate actions with limited human intervention.

The curriculum covers large language models (LLMs), autonomous AI agents, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), multi-agent orchestration and production deployment. It also includes AI Trust, Risk and Security Management (AI TRiSM), addressing issues such as model reliability, data protection, explainability and governance.

The course will run online from January 9 to June 19, 2027. The application deadline is October 30, 2026.